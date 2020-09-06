Actor Prabhas Gifts Gym Trainer Laxman Range Rover Velar Luxury SUV worth Rs 73.30 Lakh

Prabhas, the South Superstar and actor who gained fame in the Hindi movie industry from the movie Baahubali is known for his kind heart and calm demeanor. The actor recently proved his kind-heartedness by gifting his gym trainer and former bodybuilder Laxman Reddy a luxury SUV.

Prabhas gifted Laxman a Range Rover Velar SUV worth Rs 73.30 Lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most expensive car any actor/ actress has gifted to their staff/ friend. Laxman Reddy is known for his Mr World 2010 title and has been associated with Prabhas for long now.

Jaguar-Land Rover India, last year, started the sale of the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar with prices starting from Rs 72.47 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India. However, the price was subsequently increased to Rs 73.30 Lakh.

The Range Rover Velar sports a distinctive design with features like All-LED lights, deployable flush door handles and integrated rear spoiler on the exterior. On the inside, the Velar gets two integrated 25.4 cm (10-inch) touchscreens and minimalist controls as standard. Interactive Driver Display allows access to a number of driving information and active safety data. It allows viewing of the full-screen map, as well as usage of phone and control of other media.

Staying true to Land Rover’s roots, the Range Rover Velar also gets All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system. This enables the driver to maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions that entail slippery surfaces like mud, wet grass and dirt roads.

Furthermore, the configurable ambient interior lighting, sliding panoramic roof, four-zone climate control and the elevated sports command position enhances the driving experience in the Range Rover Velar. The Activity Key wristband promotes the ease of accessibility, which negates the need to carry the conventional key fob.

Image Credit: MovieBuzz