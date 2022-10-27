Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Adds Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUV to Car Collection

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is a well-known figure in the Indian film industry. Apart from his regular appearances in Malayalam cinema, the actor has also worked in several Tamil, and Hindi languages films. Like many other South Indian film actors, Prithviraj is quite well known for his fondness for high-end cars and bikes. The actor previously owned a Lamborghini Huracan and also has a Urus SUV in his collection. And adding another toy to his garage, Prithviraj recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

The actor bought the car from a pre-owned luxury car showroom in Kochi. The car dealer posted a video of Prithviraj driving his new black SUV on Instagram. In this video, the actor is shown driving the same SUV with a ‘0001’ number plate. The red and black dual-tone interior of the G63 AMG that Prithviraj purchased has a really sporty appeal.

Other exotic cars owned by Prithviraj include the Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Vogue, and Land Rover Defender 110.

The Mercedes G series SUVs have been one of the most popular products of the automaker in the Indian market. It’s also a sought-after vehicle choice among celebrities and sports persons worldwide.

A performance SUV with strong on-road and off-road capabilities, the current generation G63 AMG was launched in 2018. The SUV sports a comprehensive list of features and a more upscale appearance than the G63 AMGs from the previous generation.

Although the SUV’s boxy shape has been retained, all of the edges are sleek or curved compared to its predecessors. The SUV comes packed with a touchscreen entertainment system, a fully digital instrument panel, cruise control, leather-wrapped seats with electronic adjustments, and more. Currently, a 4.0-litre, bi-turbo V8 petrol engine is powering it. The engine produces a maximum torque of 850 Nm and 576 horsepower. It is connected to a 9-speed automatic transmission, and all four wheels receive power. A brand-new Mercedes-AMG G63 has been priced at Rs 2.55 crore, ex-showroom.

