Actor Ram Kapoor Buys Porsche 911 Carrera S, Here's All You Need to Know About the Car

Actor Ram Kapoor has added a new machine to his garage. The actor received delivery of his all-new Porsche 911 Carrera S from the company’s dealership. The sports car is a sure shot head turner and gets instant attention every time it makes its way on the roads. Launched in India in April 2019, the Porsche 911 Carrera S comes loaded with features and a punch of power. The car comes at a starting price of a whopping Rs 1.83 crores (ex-showroom) for the 911 Carrera S coupe and Rs 1.99 crore for the 911 Carrera S cabriolet.

Porsche 911 Carrera S Engine

Powering this sports machine is a 3.0-litre turbocharged rear-mounted engine setup that has the capacity to produce a maximum output of 450hp coupled with 530Nm of peak torque, which is 30 bhp and 30Nm more than its predecessor. The car gets equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 911 Carrera S claims to do a 0 to 100 in just 3.7 seconds and can go up to a top speed of 306 Km/hr. While the cars come with an option of 4-wheel drive in the global market, in India, it only gets the rear-drive option.

Design and Features

In terms of looks, the Porsche 911 Carrera S carries a sporty feel in every inch. There's a trio of large cooling ducts and the long bonnet increase the dominant appearance of the machine. The headlamps are mounted on the wider front wings. On the inside, the dashboard of the car sports an angular stylish design and has a multi-function steering wheel with the Sports Response rotary dial that equips the driver to switch between the driving modes.

It also has a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is loaded with the Porsche Communication Management system.

