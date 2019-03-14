English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Randeep Hooda Gets new Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 87.7 Lakh
Bollywood Superstar Randeep Hooda has got himself a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury, and he shared his happiness on his Instagram handle.
Bollywood star Randeep Hooda with his new Mercedes-Benz GLS. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Randeep Hooda)
Loading...
After actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who had bought a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and actress Sherlyn Chopra, who too got herself a Mercedes-Benz GLS, Actor Randeep Hooda has got himself a new Mercedes-Benz.
Randeep Hooda has shared an image on Instagram handle expressing happiness about his latest set of wheels - which is the Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV, which is the top of the line SUV offering from the house of German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz.
The SUV is priced in India at Rs 87.76 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in two variants - the GLS 350 CDI 4Maric and the GLS 400, both of which are priced the same.
The exterior of the GLS Grand Edition comes loaded with LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings and Corner light function, 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light alloy wheels that are painted in Black and with a high-sheen finish, ‘Grand Edition’ exterior badges and chrome fins on the bonnet.
In terms of storage space, the GLS provides a volume of 680 to 2300 litres. The interiors are offered with high-quality heated 3-spoke multifunction Nappa leather steering wheel with steering wheel gearshift paddles, 12 function keys and an airbag cover in Nappa leather, semi-integrated colour Media Display.
The engines remain the same as before, with no updates. The GLS 350 d is equipped with a V6 2,987 cc unit producing 190 kW [258hp] @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600-2400 rpm. The GLS 400 has a V6 2,996 cc unit producing 245 kW [333hp] / 5250-6000 rpm and 480 Nm @ 1600 - 4000 rpm. While the former has an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 7.8 sec, the latter runs in 6.6 seconds. Both the engines are mated to 9-G TRONIC Automatic Transmission.
As standard on the GLS is the PRE-SAFE system, BAS Brake Assist, the electronic all-wheel-drive traction system 4ETS, ESP with Curve Dynamic Assist and cruise control. Adaptive, two-stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side bags for the driver, front passenger and the middle row seats (combined thorax/pelvis bags) and window bags across all three seat rows are also part of the standard specification.
Randeep Hooda has shared an image on Instagram handle expressing happiness about his latest set of wheels - which is the Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV, which is the top of the line SUV offering from the house of German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz.
The SUV is priced in India at Rs 87.76 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in two variants - the GLS 350 CDI 4Maric and the GLS 400, both of which are priced the same.
The exterior of the GLS Grand Edition comes loaded with LED Intelligent Light System with unique black rings and Corner light function, 50.8 cm (20-inch) 10-spoke light alloy wheels that are painted in Black and with a high-sheen finish, ‘Grand Edition’ exterior badges and chrome fins on the bonnet.
In terms of storage space, the GLS provides a volume of 680 to 2300 litres. The interiors are offered with high-quality heated 3-spoke multifunction Nappa leather steering wheel with steering wheel gearshift paddles, 12 function keys and an airbag cover in Nappa leather, semi-integrated colour Media Display.
The engines remain the same as before, with no updates. The GLS 350 d is equipped with a V6 2,987 cc unit producing 190 kW [258hp] @ 3400 rpm and 620 Nm @ 1600-2400 rpm. The GLS 400 has a V6 2,996 cc unit producing 245 kW [333hp] / 5250-6000 rpm and 480 Nm @ 1600 - 4000 rpm. While the former has an acceleration of 0 –100 km/h in 7.8 sec, the latter runs in 6.6 seconds. Both the engines are mated to 9-G TRONIC Automatic Transmission.
As standard on the GLS is the PRE-SAFE system, BAS Brake Assist, the electronic all-wheel-drive traction system 4ETS, ESP with Curve Dynamic Assist and cruise control. Adaptive, two-stage airbags for driver and front passenger, side bags for the driver, front passenger and the middle row seats (combined thorax/pelvis bags) and window bags across all three seat rows are also part of the standard specification.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actor Randeep Hooda Gets new Mercedes-Benz GLS Worth Rs 87.7 Lakh
- Android Q Preview: System-Wide Dark Mode, Improved Privacy, Foldables Support, And More
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- Scarlett Johansonn, Deepika Padukone, Bae Doona Come Together for Vogue US April Cover
- Akshay Kumar: I Used to Feel Ashamed of Myself Because I was Doing Similar Kind of Films
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results