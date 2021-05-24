Actor Ranveer Singh Gets a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition, Know About the SUV

An orange Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is the latest entrant to the enviable collection of exotic cars of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The Gully Boy actor took delivery of the swanky SUV that was recently launched in India. The Urus, one of the most desirable SUVs in the current times, is priced at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. The Pearl Capsule Edition is something special and attracts an additional 20 percent premium.

While we all know about the actor's love for cinema, he also shares an immense love for automobiles, especially supercars. Singh and wife Deepika Padukone’s garage is filled with a fleet of uber-luxurious cars which include Mercedes-Benz GLS, Aston Martin Rapide S, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ L and an Audi Q5 among others.

The Urus Pearl Capsule Edition is one of the fastest SUVs with cutting edge design. It is a preconfigured SUV that’s available in a two-tone colour scheme. Lamborghini currently offers three unique paint options exclusive to this edition – GialloInti (yellow), Verde Mantis (lime green) and Arancio Borealis (candy orange). Ranveer’s Urus is finished in a lovely candy orange shade (Arancio Borealis). Interestingly the lower half of the vehicle including the body skirting, wheel cladding, outside mirrors, roof and fender embellishments are in a glossy black finish.

It is interesting to note that despite being the Pearl Capsule Edition, the Urus rides on 22-inch Nath wheels instead of the 23-inch Taigete wheels that come as standard with the special edition model, while the standard Lamborghini Urus gets the 21-inch alloys instead.

The interior trims of the star’s latest acquisition remain a mystery. Contrast stitched seats are usually seen in this version of the SUV. The seat’s headrest features Lamborghini’s charging bull logo, while the backrest gets the ‘Urus’ name embroidered on them. New carbon fibre inserts on the door and black anodised trims are splashed across the cabin.

Under the Capsule Edition’s hood is the same 4.4 litre-turbocharged V8 unit that develops 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, that gets paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Surprisingly, this close to 2.2 ton super SUV is capable of hitting top speeds of 305kph and can sprint from 0-100kph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

Coming back to Ranveer Singh, he is awaiting the release of his film ‘83’, based on India’s heroics in the 1983 cricket World Cup. This will be followed by ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus’.

