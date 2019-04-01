English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Sanjay Dutt Buys Range Rover Vogue SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore

A Mumbai based paparazzi has posted an image on Instagram capturing Sanjay Dutt’s new Range Rover outside his house.

Updated:April 1, 2019, 11:02 AM IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt Buys Range Rover Vogue SUV Worth Rs 2.33 Crore
Sanjay Dutt Buys Range-Rover.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has bought a brand new Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.33 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). Though there is no image posted by Sanjay Dutt himself, Yogen Shah, a Mumbai based paparazzi has posted an image on Instagram capturing his new Range Rover outside his home. Recently Katrina Kaif bought the same SUV – the Range Rover Vogue LWB SE and was the image was captured by Yogen Shah only.

The Range Rover Vogue has a growing list of buyers in Bollywood. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was spotted giving a ride to Bollywood director and his close friend Karan Johar in his newly bought Range Rover Vogue. Sidharth is not the only Bollywood actor with this luxury SUV as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and many other Bollywood celebrities also own Land Rover SUVs and has been spotted various times with their cars. Bobby Deol also bought a Range Rover Sport last year.



The Range Rover Vogue LWB SE is available in two engine options - a 4.4-litre diesel engine mated to a 8-Speed automatic transmission and is priced at Rs 2.33 Crore and a 3-litre petrol engine mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission that produces 335 Bhp and 740 Nm of torque priced at Rs 2.11 Crore. We are not sure which model Dutt has bought!
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
