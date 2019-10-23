Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Actress Janhvi Kapoor Now Owns a Mercedes-Maybach Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 2 Crore

Jahnvi Kapoor's new Mercedes-Maybach is registered under MH 02 FG 7666, similar to the number plate on Sridevi's white Mercedes, MH 02 DZ 7666.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actress Janhvi Kapoor Now Owns a Mercedes-Maybach Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 2 Crore
Janhvi Kapoor riding Mercedes-Maybach. (Image: Yogen Shah/ Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of legendary actress Sridevi, caught the attention of the paparazzi and her fans when she was spotted with her new black Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan. The new car of the 22-year-old Dhadak actress has a subtle connect with her mother Sridevi who passed away in February last year. The registration number on the number plate of Janhvi Kapoor's new luxurious car has 7666 has the last four digits, similar to the registration number of the car which Sridevi used to ride.

The registration number of Janhvi Kapoor's black Mercedes-Maybach is MH 02 FG 7666 and the white Mercedes-Benz S-Class in which late actress Sridevi was often seen had similar digits in the registration number, that is, MH 02 DZ 7666. While the former's car is registered to Bayview Projects LLP, Sri Devi's car was registered to her husband Boney Kapoor's name. It is not confirmed if Jahnvi herself has bought the car or if she got it as a gift.

The Mercedes-Maybach is the flagship brand from the house of the German car manufacturer and on closer inspection, we have found that Janhvi was riding in the base S 560 model that is priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom). There's also a more powerful S 650 variant that is priced at Rs 2.73 Crore (ex-showroom).

The only difference between the two cars is that of the engine. While the version Jahnvi drives has a 4.0-litre V8 engine, the top spec model gets a 6.0-litre V12 engine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram