Actress Janhvi Kapoor Now Owns a Mercedes-Maybach Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 2 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of legendary actress Sridevi, caught the attention of the paparazzi and her fans when she was spotted with her new black Mercedes-Maybach luxury sedan. The new car of the 22-year-old Dhadak actress has a subtle connect with her mother Sridevi who passed away in February last year. The registration number on the number plate of Janhvi Kapoor's new luxurious car has 7666 has the last four digits, similar to the registration number of the car which Sridevi used to ride.

The registration number of Janhvi Kapoor's black Mercedes-Maybach is MH 02 FG 7666 and the white Mercedes-Benz S-Class in which late actress Sridevi was often seen had similar digits in the registration number, that is, MH 02 DZ 7666. While the former's car is registered to Bayview Projects LLP, Sri Devi's car was registered to her husband Boney Kapoor's name. It is not confirmed if Jahnvi herself has bought the car or if she got it as a gift.

The Mercedes-Maybach is the flagship brand from the house of the German car manufacturer and on closer inspection, we have found that Janhvi was riding in the base S 560 model that is priced at Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom). There's also a more powerful S 650 variant that is priced at Rs 2.73 Crore (ex-showroom).

The only difference between the two cars is that of the engine. While the version Jahnvi drives has a 4.0-litre V8 engine, the top spec model gets a 6.0-litre V12 engine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.