Actress Margot Robbie and Nissan Calls for Sustainable Energy Choices [Video]

Academy-award nominated actress Margot Robbie, who is the Nissan Electric Vehicles and sustainability ambassador and Nissan Motors are inviting people to live a more sustainable life through their latest campaign. Ms. Robbie, an ardent surfer shot a campaign with Nissan doing surfing, and composed an open letter to encourage people to make more sustainable energy choices.The Nissan's Electric Vehicle and Sustainability Ambassador, actress, producer and businesswoman - Margot Robbie performed the surfing sequence herself and is seen enjoying the early morning waves as she talks of creating a "better world for ourselves and everyone who comes after us."With offshore wind farms and solar panels currently accounting for two-thirds of new power added to the world's grid in 2016, Robbie explains that "we all have the power to make a change.""I hope I can play a small role in inspiring people across the globe to explore alternative forms of energy and make the switch to drive a better future for everyone," said Robbie. "The point is, we can all make a difference and we don't need to wait for others to do it for us."Robbie recently helped Nissan unveil its new Formula E car to a VIP crowd at an event in Los Angeles, to celebrate an exciting era for Nissan as it prepares to enter the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in the 2018/19 season. The move will benefit all drivers – as Nissan has committed to taking lessons learned on the track into future commercial electric vehicle development.Gareth Dunsmore, electric vehicle director, Nissan Europe said, "Our LEAF and e-NV200 models are not only cleaner drives, they become mobile energy units too – the used batteries from these vehicles are put to good use as part of our xStorage energy storage solution which provides power to homes and even football stadiums across the world."Nissan's global electric vehicle sales jumped 28% last fiscal year, when LEAF confirms its position of the world's best-selling electric vehicle. Nissan has sold more than 320,000 LEAFs since the model was first introduced in 2010.