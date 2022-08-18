Actress Nimrat Kaur Welcomes Range Rover To Her Car Collection

Actress Nimrat Kaur has added an SUV to her collection. In a photo shared by the actress on Instagram, she can be seen relaxing in the backseat of her “black beast” which apparently is a Range Rover SUV. According to various videos and photos circulating on the social media platform, Nimrat was seen arriving at the office of Maddock Films in her brand-new black Land Rover Range Rover SE. This is the standard wheelbase (SWB) model of the Range Rover.

The fifth generation Range Rover SUVs was introduced in India very recently. So far, only a handful of units of the SUV have been delivered in the country and Nimrat is among the early buyers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Packed with an 8-cylinder 3.0-litre diesel engine, the SUV comes with the ability to deliver 346 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 700 Nm at 1500-3000 rpm. Paired with an automatic gearbox, the Range Rover SE also comes with the 4WD drive train. The SUV can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds and further to a top speed of 242 kmph.

The Range Rover comes loaded with all safety features. The SUV uses MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture)-Flex Architecture and the model ‘three-ring’ structure which provides safety and extra torsional stiffness which is close to 50 percent more than its predecessor. It comes with multiple airbags, ISOFIX, and a host of other driver assistant features.

The Range Rover comes with 7-seater options and has a dominating road presence with gigantic size. The SUV stands 1970 mm tall with 5,052 mm in length, 2209 mm in width and a wheelbase of 2997 mm.

The Land Rover Range Rover is available in a host of other variants and prices going over Rs 4.17 crore (ex-showroom). The diesel offering of the SUV uses the 3.0-liter unit while the petrol options come with power options that include 2997 CC, 4395 CC, and 4367 CC.

In India, the Range Rover model bought by Nimrat Kaur retails at starting price tag of Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom). Proud owners of Range Rover in Bollywood include the likes of Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Disha Patani among many others.

