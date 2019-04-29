English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actress Rhea Chakraborty Buys Jeep Compass SUV, Joins Bollywood Actors Saif, Akshay
The Jeep Compass SUV has previously seen celebrity owners, including Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, along with cricketer Hardik Pandya who gifted the car to his father.
Rhea Chakraborty Jeep Compass. (Image: Instagram)
Bollywood actress and VJ Rhea Chakraborty known for her role in movies like ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’ and ‘Jalebi’ has bought a brand new Jeep Compass SUV joining the growing list of celebrities who have bought the baby Jeep recently. The Jeep Compass SUV has previously seen celebrity owners, including Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, along with cricketer Hardik Pandya who gifted the car to his father.
Rhea has posted the pictures of her prized possession on Instagram and the Compass SUV she chose comes finished in the Magnesio Grey colour. We are not sure which variant she has chosen. The Jeep Compass is priced at Rs 15.60 Lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 23.11 Lakh for the Limited Plus variant. (All prices Ex-showroom, Mumbai)
The Jeep Compass is the best selling model from the American SUV maker who started the India innings under the parent FCA brand by introducing the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee SUVs. The Compass is manufactured locally in India and exported to other right hand drive countries.
The Compass in India is available with two engine options - a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol with 158 Bhp, 250 Nm output and a 2-litre turbocharged diesel producing 170 bhp, 350 Nm output. The petrol engine gets two gearbox options - a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed, twin clutch automatic unit while the diesel engine, which also has an all-wheel drive layout gets only a 6-speed manual unit.
The Jeep Compass has proved its mettle as a competent small premium SUV fro urban markets that you can use for occasional off-roading too. Good choice Rhea, we would say.
