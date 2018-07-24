English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Actress Shamita Shetty Not Happy with Her BMW 630i GT Service, Complains on Instagram

As per her post shared on Instagram, the actress showed her disappointment over the poor service and callous attitude of the brand.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:July 24, 2018, 9:12 AM IST
Shamita Shetty with her BMW 630i GT. (Image: Source)
While a lot of Bollywood celebrities have bought Mercedes-Benz luxury cars in the last couple of months, actress and younger sister of Shilpa Shetty - Shamita Shetty recently bought a BMW 630i GT, a good-looking sportback with petrol engine, launched back in February 2018. Everything was fine until Shamita Shetty met with an accident and gave her car for repair at a dealership.

As per her post shared on Instagram, the actress showed her disappointment over the poor service and callous attitude of the brand. While Shamita Shetty is happy with the BMW brand she is not happy with the dealership who reportedly cheated her. She wrote – “Who are these unprofessional people working for such a good brand”

@bmw @bmwclassic Such poor service and such a callous attitude !

Shamita Shetty dropped her BMW 630i GT to an authorized BMW service centre in Mumbai for repair work, but the dealer sent her a wrong estimate and wrong paperwork. She even said that the dealer started the repair work before her approval, which is unethical. Both BMW and the brand outlet is yet to respond to Shamita Shetty’s allegations.

BMW launched the luxurious sportback at Rs 60.8 Lakh (ex-showroom) and added a diesel version later last month. The BMW 630i GT is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged, four-cylinder petrol unit producing a maximum power of 258 bhp along with a peak torque of 400 Nm.

The BMW 630i GT is loaded with features like a touch-and-gesture-control equipped 6th-gen iDrive infotainment system, a Head-Up Display (HUD), mood lighting, quad-zone automatic climate control and a high-end Bowers & Wilkins sound system with a 10-channel amplifier.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
