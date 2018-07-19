English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh
After Jimmy Sheirgill and Sherlyn Chopra, actress Sophie Choudry also buys a Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Sophie Choudry with Mercedes-Benz GLC. (Image: Instagram)
After actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who recently bought a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and actress Sherlyn Chopra who bought the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz – the GLS 350d Grand Edition, Bollywood has found another fan of the German luxury car manufacturer in the form of actress Sophie Choudry. The multi-talented model, actress and singer took the delivery of the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.
The SUV was launched in India in 2016, with an additional Celebration Edition added to the variants list for Rs 51.25 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in five variants - the GLC 220 Style, GLC 300 Sport, GLC 220 D Style, and GLC Celebration Edition – Petrol, Diesel. Sophie Choudry took the delivery of her prized possession from Shaman Wheels, a Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer in Mumbai, the same dealer from where Sherlyn Chopra took the delivery of her car.
The GLC is pitted against the likes of Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 in India. It’s positioned over the baby SUV, GLA by Mercedes-Benz in India. The GLC's diesel engine mill is the same engine that powers the C-Class by the company. The 2143cc diesel engine produces 170hp at @3000-4200 rpm and 400nm of torque @1400-2800 rpm. It is also capable of doing a 0-100 km/h dash in just 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 210 Km/h.
The 1991cc petrol engine option of the GLC has a power output of 245hp and offers 370nm of torque. It’s also faster when it comes to 0-100 km/h acceleration which is achieved in just 6.5 seconds. The top speed of the petrol variant is 222 km/h.
Both the versions are mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission that’s smooth and offer 5 different driving modes; Comfort, ECO, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. In addition, the GLC can handle off-road conditions as it comes equipped with three off-road modes.
Feel very grateful, blessed and proud of myself today!! I have always had the best of everything thanks to my family but everytime you achieve something as a result of your own hard work it’s a huge high!! Welcoming the new addition to my family! Grateful for all the blessings from my loved ones without whom nothing is possible! Thanks team Shaman for the amazing service and for getting me the perfect colour❤️🙏🏼 #newcar #mercedesbenz #mercedes #glc #selfearned #grateful #blessed #newbeginnings #sophstylin #sophiechoudry
Edited by: Arjit Garg
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
