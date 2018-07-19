English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Actress Sophie Choudry Buys Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Worth Rs 54 Lakh

After Jimmy Sheirgill and Sherlyn Chopra, actress Sophie Choudry also buys a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:July 19, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Sophie Choudry with Mercedes-Benz GLC. (Image: Instagram)
After actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who recently bought a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and actress Sherlyn Chopra who bought the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz – the GLS 350d Grand Edition, Bollywood has found another fan of the German luxury car manufacturer in the form of actress Sophie Choudry. The multi-talented model, actress and singer took the delivery of the Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

The SUV was launched in India in 2016, with an additional Celebration Edition added to the variants list for Rs 51.25 Lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in five variants - the GLC 220 Style, GLC 300 Sport, GLC 220 D Style, and GLC Celebration Edition – Petrol, Diesel. Sophie Choudry took the delivery of her prized possession from Shaman Wheels, a Mercedes-Benz authorized dealer in Mumbai, the same dealer from where Sherlyn Chopra took the delivery of her car.



The GLC is pitted against the likes of Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 in India. It’s positioned over the baby SUV, GLA by Mercedes-Benz in India. The GLC's diesel engine mill is the same engine that powers the C-Class by the company. The 2143cc diesel engine produces 170hp at @3000-4200 rpm and 400nm of torque @1400-2800 rpm. It is also capable of doing a 0-100 km/h dash in just 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 210 Km/h.

The 1991cc petrol engine option of the GLC has a power output of 245hp and offers 370nm of torque. It’s also faster when it comes to 0-100 km/h acceleration which is achieved in just 6.5 seconds. The top speed of the petrol variant is 222 km/h.

Both the versions are mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission that’s smooth and offer 5 different driving modes; Comfort, ECO, Sport, Sport+ and Individual. In addition, the GLC can handle off-road conditions as it comes equipped with three off-road modes.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
