Actress Taapsee Pannu Gifts her Sister Shagun a Jeep Compass Worth Rs 21.34 Lakh

Joining the list of celebrities who became the part of the Jeep family, actress Tapsee Pannu recently bought a Jeep Compass and gifted it to her sister Shagun Pannu. From what we know, the actress has bought the Jeep Compass Limited Plus variant of the SUV.

The Jeep Compass in India is available in two powertrain options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder Multiar petrol engine that produces 160 bhp with peak torque of 250 Nm and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine will be paired with a 6- speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox version will be there for the petrol variant.

The variant in question comes in three subvariants with varying powertrains. We, however, are not sure the sub-variant that was chosen by Tapsee Pannu.

The SUV gets 16-inch steel alloy wheels and the top trims get 17-inch alloy wheels which provide a decent ground clearance of 178mm which helps the car to get a good off-road performance.

With more than 50 safety and security features, the Jeep Compass have features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more such features as standard across the range. The Compass Limited 4x4 is equipped with six airbags with dual-stage passenger airbags.

Inside the cabin, the new Jeep Compass gets a 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system that's touch-responsive. There is also an integrated voice command and also supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets keyless entry, push-button start and dual-zone AC. In this segment, the car competes with likes of Tata Hexa and Hyundai Tucson.