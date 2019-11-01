Actress Urvashi Rautela Gifts Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Worth Rs 14.69 Lakh to Her Brother on Bhai Dooj

The festival of Bhai Dooj was celebrated across the country on October 29. On this day, sisters give gifts to their brothers along with other rituals that pray of their long lives. Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela too gifted something really special to her younger brother, Yashraj Rautela, this Bhai Dooj. Urvashi gifted her brother a cruiser motorcycle: the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob.

Taking to her Facebook, Urvashi posted a clip where her brother is sitting on the riding seat of the Harley Davidson Fat Bob with Urvashi on the pillion. She captioned the video, "Happy Diwali @harleydavidson present for my baby bro @yashrajrautela." Introduced in India in 2017, the Harley Davidson Fat Bob comes with a Milwaukee-Eight 107 v-Twin engine. One of the unique design features that the bike flaunts is an all-LED headlamp. The Fat-Bob weighs a whopping 309 kg but is stiffer and lighter than the older generation model. Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is priced at Rs 14.69 lakhs (ex-showroom price Delhi).

Urvashi, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2013 film Sing Saab the Great, represented India at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant. Speaking about her gift to her brother Yashraj, who is a pilot and lives in Portugal, Urvashi was quoted as saying, "My brother has the best sister in the world. Actually we hardly meet in a year, and this bhaidooj I was really missing him. I wanted to surprise him with something he loves and I knew Harley Davidson would definitely spark his eyes. It’s not only about gifts, but it’s also about the love, quality time that we get to share in bhaidooj. Every year I wait for this day to annoy my brother first and then spoil him with gifts." A couple of weeks back, Made in China actor, Rajkummar Rao purchased a Harley-Davidson Fat Bob.

