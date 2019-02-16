AddArmor Escalade Bulletproof Vehicle Can Withstand AK-47 Bullets - Watch Video

Cadillac Escalade by AddArmor. (Image: AddArmor)

Founded by Special Operations and law-enforcement veterans, AddArmor is known for its tuning work and mobile safe-rooms. The pinnacle of AddArmor’s vehicle offerings is the Executive Protection Package, which completely customizes vehicle interior cabins with an endless array of luxury features and amenities while enjoying state-of-the-art security and the company’s latest offering is the AddArmor Escalade that features various levels of ballistic and explosive protection, which allows the vehicle to withstand high-velocity 30-06, 7.62, and .556 munitions. In addition to featuring modern lightweight armouring technology, the car also includes other security features throughout, such as a counter-attack sound cannon, electric-shock door handles, pepper spray dispensers, barricade busting bumpers, hidden gun ports, night vision, satellite communication systems, 360-degree night vision cameras, and a smoke screen system.The AddArmor Escalade (European B6 Level armouring) uses special 2-inch-thick ballistic glass capable of stopping high-powered rifle rounds. The glass features a multi-layered sandwich of polycarbonate and leaded glass that acts as transparent armour. The proprietary security glass is so tough that even thin 0.8-inch-thick sheets will capture 9mm and .44 Magnum rounds. This ballistic glass can also easily withstand prolonged physical attacks from blunt objects such as bats and cinder blocks. For the Full Protection package, AddArmor upgraded the ballistic windshields with anti-fog/de-icing elements, embedded antennas for GPS and radio frequencies, and solar-control coatings.With speed being a critical aspect of safety, the company found an alternative to traditional armouring by using carbon-composite panels that are 10 times stronger than ballistic steel and weigh 60% less. The AddArmor Full Protection Escalade features comprehensive 360-degree protection against high-powered rifles and explosive ordinance. This extends from the exterior to the interior, with engineering protective casings for the vehicle’s dual batteries and ECU to make sure important electronic systems remain online.Ergonomics were also critical to the design of the vehicle, allowing security teams and clients to move quickly and freely within. To increase headroom, the manufacturer raised the Escalade’s roof by 4.5 inches. This conversion was finished with a custom Alcantara suede headliner above colour-shifting LED lighting. Accent lights for the custom bar and ice chest with drains were also crafted with mood-adjustable LEDs.Electronics are similarly impressive. The main 32-inch smart TV is integrated into the retractable divider. A 360-degree camera system and iPad obscure the gun ports, which give security details options often not found in other armoured vehicles. The car also has onboard WiFi as well as DirecTV, Apple TV, and HBO. The system is complemented by audiophile-grade Sony surround-sound with AM/FM radio, CD/DVD slots, and iPod/iPhone media compatibility.The new AddArmor Escalade is also stocked with tactical electronic options. Sophisticated security equipment includes an anti-jamming satellite communications system, active mine/explosion detection, and a 360-degree night-vision camera system. But possibly most impressive is the AddArmor global “911” phone and data system monitored by a Global Special Operations Command Center (GSOC). Satellite-activated, the 24/7 feature monitors the vehicle’s occupants via their cell phones and beacons. Any signs of trouble automatically set off a siren in the Command Center, where trained staff members assess the situation and stay with the client until the threat or issue has been mitigated. The beacons and cell-phone monitoring system can be taken with the client anywhere in the world.AddArmor also included features such as hidden lockboxes for valuables and locking firearms safe into the B6 Full Protection Escalade. Other features include red/blue law-enforcement emergency lights with a siren and a PA system. The Full Protection Escalade also features run-flat tires capable of driving 30 miles after sustaining multiple high-powered rifle shots. To further increase performance, the vehicle is fitted with a heavier-duty suspension and larger brakes to add further stopping power.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.