Adipurush Director Om Raut Gifted Ferrari F8 Tributo Worth Rs 4 Crore, Details Here

T-series boss Bhushan Kumar has gifted Adipurush director Om Raut a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The sports car by the Italian automaker costs around Rs 4 crore in India. Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, is set to hit the theatres early next year. Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut have worked together in the box office success Tanhaji, which starred Ajay Devgan and Saif Ali Khan.

There are videos doing the rounds on the Internet which show Om Raut driving the Ferrari with Bhushan Kumar in the passenger’s seat.

Watch the video below:

Bhushan Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most prominent producers, is known for gifting luxury cars to actors and filmmakers who collaborate with him. He gifted actor Kartik Aaryan a McLaren GT following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Coming back to the Ferrari F8 Tributo, this is a sleek and low-slung supercar in the carmaker’s signature shade of red.

Also Read: Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD in Pics – See Design, Interior, Features and More in Detail

The Ferrari F8 Tributo, which debuted in 2020, is the 488’s successor. Due to emission regulations, naturally aspirated V8 engines are no longer used. Instead, the Tributo uses a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 that generates 710 bhp. The Ferrari F8 Tributo has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and produces 770 Nm of torque. It retains many of the 488’s design elements and is similarly adept at aerodynamics.

This monster from Ferrari is powered by a hybrid powertrain. The Ferrari F8 Tributo can reach from 0 to 100kmph in just 2.9 seconds. The supercar can reach a top speed of up 330 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, Ferrari recently launched the 296 GTB as a replacement to the F8 Tributo in the Indian market. The automaker claimed that that the Ferrari 296 GTB is its first road car with a six-cylinder engine. All previous V6 engine cars were marketed under the defunct Dino brand. Ferrari 296 GTB was introduced with a hefty price tag of Rs 5.40 crore (ex-showroom).

Read all the Latest Auto News here