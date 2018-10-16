English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adoptive Signals to be Installed Across Bengaluru to Ease Traffic Congestion
The state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), which installed solar-powered traffic signals across the city, has bagged the order to fix the adoptive signals for smooth flow of vehicles on real time.
(Image for representational purpose/Reuters)
Adoptive signals will soon be installed across Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion by regulating vehicular movement at road inter-sections, said a police official on Monday.
"Unlike manual and conventional system, adoptive signals will facilitate smooth traffic flow at road inter-sections or junctions in real time by allowing green or red signals to operate accordingly," Bengaluru Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Hitendra told IANS.
Notorious for grid locks and choc-o-bloc traffic on its main and parallel roads, India's tech hub has a whopping 70 lakh vehicles, including buses, cars, taxis, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers to serve the commuting needs of over 1.10 crore people in the absence of an efficient and adequate public transport.
"As adaptive signals with cameras capture the traffic density and transmit the data to sensors, the signals will turn and remain green till the vehicles are cleared at the cross-roads or traffic junctions," said Hitendra.
Efforts to have a signal-free traffic movement in the city did not succeed due to many inter-sections and different speeds of the vehicles.
The state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), which installed solar-powered traffic signals across the city, has bagged the order to fix the adoptive signals for smooth flow of vehicles on real time.
"The company will take around 6 months to deploy the automatic signalling system," added Hitendra.
The city has about 400 traffic junctions and inter-sections on main roads and thoroughfares with flyovers, underpasses, subways and services roads.
