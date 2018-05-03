Aeris Launches Mobility Platform to Power Connected Cars

Aeris technologies have announced the availability of its Aeris Mobility Platform (AMP), a cloud and micro-services-based IoT platform that provides the critical building blocks that enable the Internet of Things for enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).Mitsubishi and Aeris have come together with Aeris Mobility Platform powering Mitsubishi Connect Vehicle Program, which debuted in the all-new 2018 Eclipse Cross CUV. The move comes at a time when automotive companies and the Indian government are ushering new technologies into various industries like the automobile industry. Mitsubishi connect provides owners with an intuitive and convenient driving experience, offering key functionality in safety, security and remote vehicle services that can be accessed in multiple ways. Aeris will be the jewel in the crown for this program with their ability to deliver a broad range of telematics services, including mobile applications, call centre services and wireless connectivity.Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris India said, “Aeris Mobility Platform is a game changer for the automotive industry. OEMs can now deliver a whole new range of custom services thereby improving the driver’s experience. This is a significant milestone for Aeris as we are responsible for the end-to-end management of managed services on behalf of an OEM. The multi-lingual capability of AMP is a key feature for countries like India that are rich in linguistic diversity.”By leveraging AMP, enterprises and OEMs can deliver a cloud-agnostic and flexible, globally connected program which offers a full suite of connected vehicle services that include safety and security, remote vehicle, driver behaviour, vehicle health, and other services.