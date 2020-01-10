Aeroflot Airlines Named World’s Most Punctual, Moscow's Sheremetyevo Tops Airport List

Travel data and analytics expert Cirium has named Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport (SVO) the world’s most punctual airport in the annual On-Time Performance (OTP) Review.

SVO operated the most on-schedule departing flights, with 95 percent being on time. SVO was number one in both the category for Global Airports, and the category for Large Airports.

The rankings come from Cirium, the world’s leading authority on airline on-time performance, aviation and travel data. The analytics expert has now published its annual review for 11 consecutive years.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said in a statement: “Airlines and airports which consistently operate on-time and go that extra mile for their customers deserve to be recognized in an increasingly competitive environment and should be justifiably proud of reaching such a world-class industry standard.”

Alexander Ponomarenko, Chairman of SVO, stated, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our on-time performance at Sheremetyevo. We are constantly seeking to improve traveler experience for those who travel through SVO as a gateway to Russia and the world. This recognition is a testament to those efforts.”

Others recognized in Cirium’s On-Time Performance Review 2019 included Russia’s Aeroflot, which was named the world’s most on-time mainline airline. Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) came in second place with 86.3 percent of its flights on time.

Here is a complete list of the report world's most punctual airlines and airports:

Most on-time global mainline airlines:

1. Aeroflot (86.68% of flights on time)

2. All Nippon Airways (86.26%)

3. Delta Air Lines (85.69%)

Most on-time global network airline:

-- LATAM Airlines (86.67%)

Most on-time low-cost carrier:

-- StarFlyer (91.37%)

Breakdown by region:

-- Copa Airlines: No.1 for mainline (92.16% on time) and network (92.27%) operations in Latin America

-- Qatar Airways: No.1 for mainline and network operations (both 82.45%) in the Middle East and Africa

-- Delta Airlines: No. 1 for mainline (85.69%) and network (84.63%) in North America

-- All Nippon Airways: No. 1 for mainline (86.26%) and network (86.49%) in North America

Most on-time airports:

-- Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) was the most on-time globally and among large-sized airports (95.01%)

-- Taiwan's Kaohsiung International Airport (KHH) was the most on-time medium-sized airport (93.32%)

-- Koh Samui Airport (USM) was the most on-time small airport (95.08%)

(With Inputs from AP)

