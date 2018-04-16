Afriquia Merzouga Rally: Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team Begins Outing

The Ninth edition of the Afriquia Merzouga Rally kicked off on April 15, 2018, with a free practice session and a prologue stage of 5 kilometres in the Moroccan Desert. At the end of the prologue stage, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team’s Joan Pedrero Rally stood at P4 followed by Lorenzo Santolino at P5. Debutants Duplessis Diego Martin finished the prologue at P15 and Vanni Cominotto completed the stage at P34.Commenting on his performance Joan Pedrero, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team says, “Merzouga is one of the toughest Rallies as a part of the pre-Dakar series. I am happy with this solid start and will do my best to keep the momentum going.”David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team says, "It’s a good start for the team. We are all very motivated by this challenge. We have four Rally bikes and one of the largest teams. I am very proud to have four riders to manage in this Rally.On the team’s riders, David says, "Joan Pedrero is riding his Dakar bike and has plenty of experience. He is off to a flying start, he is very motivated to have a good finish in this rally. Despite the good start, Lorenzo Santolino is down with viral fever and we will find if he will be able to start this rally. Martin Duplessis is very happy with his bike, he is very enthusiastic, and he brings a lot of motivation to the team. He has already raced in South America, this is a big first for him to race in Africa. Vanni Cominotto is discovering how to navigate in the desert and he is getting to know his bike. He is very tense, but the team is here to give him confidence. Like the other riders, he is very satisfied with the handling of the bike.”Stage 1 will see the riders traverse a distance of 206 kilometres, divided into two loops with a separate special. Certain sections of the route is expected to be challenging with a mix of quick stretches and large dunes.Rankings for Prologue stage:Pedrero Garcia Joan - P4Duplessis Diego Martin - P15Lorenzo Santolino – P5Vanni Cominotto – P34