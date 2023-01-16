After 28 Long Years, Dausa-Gangapur Railway Track Nears Completion; Know More

After a long wait of 28 years, the Dausa-Gangapur Railway Track is finally nearing completion. The route will connect Delhi-Ahmedabad and Jaipur-Mumbai. The construction of the railway track started on February 1, 1997. As per the government of India’s official website, the project is expected to be completed on July 31, 2023. Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Kumar inspected the rail route from Mandi Gate of Dausa to Didwana in Rajasthan. Before starting its operation, the railway will undertake all the safety checks on the route.

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the railway track and suggested starting its services in the initial months of 2023. It is anticipated that the first section of the Dausa-Gangapur Railway Track will operate in March.

Further, it is planned that the railway track will be fully operational by the end of this year. On August 17, 2017, Chief Safety Commissioner (CRS) Sushil Chandra inspected the 35 km track from Dausa to Didwana station.

On this track, 11 stations have been constructed. Their structures are prepared. In Lalsot, the track and tunnel construction is also practically finished. This is Rajasthan’s longest train tunnel. This tunnel is 2150 metres long, 6.15 metres high, and 5.20 metres wide. For the easy electrification of the tunnel, its height is limited to 6.15 metres. This project has already cost more than Rs 820 crore.

Baniana, Salempura, Lalsot, Mandavari, Bamanwas, and Khuntla are the crossing points. At Nangal Rajawatan, Didwana, Bindauri, Piplai, and Udai Kalan, flag stations have been erected. On the track, 82 minor and 10 large bridges have been constructed. Foreign technology was used to prepare the entire track.

