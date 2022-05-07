After 88 years, Now Bihar’s Mithilanchal to be on India’s Railway Map

After 88 years of being divided by the Kosi River, Bihar’s Mithilanchal will be connected to the Indian Railways network on May 7. This will bring great convenience to the common people of Mithilanchal. It will be a historic moment for Mithilanchal as the direct train service will be launched between Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district and Nirmali in Supaul district.

The residents of the region used to travel a long distance to go from one side to the other due to the lack of a bridge on the Kosi River. The distance between Jhanjharpur and Saharsa will be reduced by half with the launch of the train service. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the train, passing through the Kosi Railway Bridge, from New Delhi through videoconferencing.

Kosi river has divided Mithilanchal into two parts, which will be reunited through the rail network after around 88 years. Trains will begin operating on this line on Saturday, following the completion of the rail bridge over the Kosi River and the gauge conversion between Jhanjharpur and Nirmali.

According to reports, rail service from Laheriasarai station in Darbhanga district to Saharsa via Jhanjharpur will be fully restored from May 8 following the opening of the Koshi railway bridge. At present, 3 pairs of passenger trains will operate daily in this section. These trains will go from Laheriasarai to Saharsa via Darbhanga, Sakri, Jhanjharpur, Tamuria, Nirmali, Saraigarh and Supaul.

After about 88 years, the movement of trains on this train route has sparked a lot of excitement in Mithilanchal. Trains used to run between Darbhanga and Saharsa on this route before the bridge across the Kosi river was ruined in an earthquake in 1934. After that, rail passengers went through Darbhanga, Samastipur and Khagaria to reach Supaul and Saharsa. Now, with the launch of the new train service the distance between Jhanjharpur and Saharsa would be cut by around 100 kilometers.

