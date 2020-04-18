AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Air India Opens Booking, Govt Clarifies No Decision to Resume Flights Taken

File photo of Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)

File photo of Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)

Earlier in the day, Air India said it has opened bookings on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
Share this:

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said airlines are advised to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on starting domestic and international commercial passenger flight services.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations," he wrote on Twitter.

"Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government," Puri added.

Earlier in the day, Air India said it has opened bookings on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

A few days ago, IndiGo had announced that it would start flight operations in a phased manner from May 4.


The first phase of the lockdown imposed in the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak was from March 25 to April 14. The second phase started on April 15 and will end on May 3. All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended during the lockdown period.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,552,461

    +65,553*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,293,644

    +97,535*

  • Cured/Discharged

    583,783

    +23,606*  

  • Total DEATHS

    157,400

    +8,376*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres