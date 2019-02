After Chevrolet, FCA to Shut Fiat Car Business in India, To Focus on Jeep - Report

According to a report on the internet, FCA will soon pull the plug from the Fiat brand in India and will focus more on the growing Jeep brand in the country. As per the report, late Sergio Marchionne said: “Fiat has had many chances in India and now its Jeep’s turn.” Fiat currently sells 6 models in India which are derivatives and Linea and Grande Punto. Fiat cars have been among the least selling cars in India from last few years and the Jeep Compass turned out to be a fortune maker for Jeep brand in the country.As India is moving towards stricter emission norms and safety regulations, Fiat will have to invest around Rs 43,000 crore to develop a new model and engine line-up to meet the upcoming regulations to sell cars in India. It is highly unlikely that the automaker will invest that much amount keeping its weak position and sales figure in mind.Also, Fiat currently supplies diesel engines to Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors and the BS-VI emission norms will likely affect the production of the acclaimed 1.3-litre Multijet engine as the car manufacturers will shift to in-house engines. The report also says that FCA has asked its dealers to quickly sell off the cars with ABS as after April 1, 2019, it is compulsory for all the cars to have ABS.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.