English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
After Chevrolet, FCA to Shut Fiat Car Business in India, To Focus on Jeep - Report
As India is moving towards stricter emission norms and safety regulations, Fiat will have to invest around Rs 43,000 crore to develop a new model and engine line-up to meet the upcoming regulations to sell cars in India.
Fiat Logo, used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
According to a report on the internet, FCA will soon pull the plug from the Fiat brand in India and will focus more on the growing Jeep brand in the country. As per the report, late Sergio Marchionne said: “Fiat has had many chances in India and now its Jeep’s turn.” Fiat currently sells 6 models in India which are derivatives and Linea and Grande Punto. Fiat cars have been among the least selling cars in India from last few years and the Jeep Compass turned out to be a fortune maker for Jeep brand in the country.
As India is moving towards stricter emission norms and safety regulations, Fiat will have to invest around Rs 43,000 crore to develop a new model and engine line-up to meet the upcoming regulations to sell cars in India. It is highly unlikely that the automaker will invest that much amount keeping its weak position and sales figure in mind.
Also, Fiat currently supplies diesel engines to Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors and the BS-VI emission norms will likely affect the production of the acclaimed 1.3-litre Multijet engine as the car manufacturers will shift to in-house engines. The report also says that FCA has asked its dealers to quickly sell off the cars with ABS as after April 1, 2019, it is compulsory for all the cars to have ABS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
As India is moving towards stricter emission norms and safety regulations, Fiat will have to invest around Rs 43,000 crore to develop a new model and engine line-up to meet the upcoming regulations to sell cars in India. It is highly unlikely that the automaker will invest that much amount keeping its weak position and sales figure in mind.
Also, Fiat currently supplies diesel engines to Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors and the BS-VI emission norms will likely affect the production of the acclaimed 1.3-litre Multijet engine as the car manufacturers will shift to in-house engines. The report also says that FCA has asked its dealers to quickly sell off the cars with ABS as after April 1, 2019, it is compulsory for all the cars to have ABS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath to Host Another Wedding Reception in Delhi on Feb 2, Check Out the Invite
- I Stand By Decision to Revoke Rajkumar Hirani's Name from 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha...': Rajkummar Rao
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
- Exclusive: Upcoming Hyundai Styx (Carlino) Compact SUV Spied, Slotted Below Creta
- 'Alexa, How Have You Been': Amazon Clocks a Prime Holiday Quarter And Reports Record Profits
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results