After Emirates, another Middle Eastern Airline Etihad has announced to extend a ban on flights from India till further notice. The Abu-Dhabi based Etihad Airways said that the suspension of flights from India to the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) capital city has been extended indefinitely, while Emirates had earlier put a suspension date of August 2.

Etihad will continue to operate flights to India to repatriate the nationals of UAE and cargo flights will also continue to operate in both directions without any impact. A spokesperson of the airline said, “Following the latest UAE government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad’s network has been suspended until further notice."

He further added, “Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restriction. These passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions."

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) had earlier clarified that passenger flights between the Gulf nation and India will remain suspended until further notice, reports the Khaleej Times.

The Dubai-based airline had announced the suspension first on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to record high number of daily cases and deaths. In May, it had extended the suspension till at least June 14, then again to July 21 and now indefinitely.

