After Hyundai Venue, 2020 Creta SUV to get BlueLink Connectivity with eSIM
The BS-VI compliant Hyundai Creta is expected to sport a few styling tweaks and more features and connectivity.
Hyundai Creta (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Hyundai is gearing up to introduce next-gen Creta before the BS-VI norms kick in, in April 2020. And while the car still remains in the company’s pipeline, a few details about the interiors have already been unearthed. A few days after reports suggested that the car’s cabin could take on the cabin of an Audi, another exciting development now suggests that the car will most likely inherit the e-Sim that shot the Hyundai Venue to fame after its launch.
The Hyundai Creta has been steadily climbing up the charts with healthy sales month after month. The car gained trust and popularity among the customers for its impressive driveability and good looks. And now the cherry to the cake will be the e-Sim. In the Hyundai Venue, the new BlueLink feature spun the table and nothing less can be expected from the Creta as well.
Needless to say, Creta’s upcoming iteration will ship with BS-VI compliant engines that include a 1.5-litre petrol and a diesel engine of the same displacement. In terms of styling, reports suggest that the new version will inherit the silhouette with distinctive tweaks such as a new front grille and new headlamps and taillights. New features and connectivity will be a part of the package that is speculated to come alongside a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system like the Kia Seltos.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Asanas Are Breaking the Internet
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched With BS-VI Spec Petrol Engine at Rs 5.14 Lakh
- WATCH | Kapil Dev Recollects His Knock of 175 Against Zimbabwe
- Played Pokémon Growing Up? Your Brain May Have a 'Special Region' For It
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s