After Hyundai Venue, 2020 Creta SUV to get BlueLink Connectivity with eSIM

Hyundai is gearing up to introduce next-gen Creta before the BS-VI norms kick in, in April 2020. And while the car still remains in the company’s pipeline, a few details about the interiors have already been unearthed. A few days after reports suggested that the car’s cabin could take on the cabin of an Audi, another exciting development now suggests that the car will most likely inherit the e-Sim that shot the Hyundai Venue to fame after its launch.

The Hyundai Creta has been steadily climbing up the charts with healthy sales month after month. The car gained trust and popularity among the customers for its impressive driveability and good looks. And now the cherry to the cake will be the e-Sim. In the Hyundai Venue, the new BlueLink feature spun the table and nothing less can be expected from the Creta as well.

Needless to say, Creta’s upcoming iteration will ship with BS-VI compliant engines that include a 1.5-litre petrol and a diesel engine of the same displacement. In terms of styling, reports suggest that the new version will inherit the silhouette with distinctive tweaks such as a new front grille and new headlamps and taillights. New features and connectivity will be a part of the package that is speculated to come alongside a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system like the Kia Seltos.