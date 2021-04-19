After IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia Re-Introduces 'Zero Change Fee' For Domestic Flights in India

Airline major SpiceJet and AirAsia have announced that the ‘Zero Change fee’ offer will be re-introduced for domestic network. SpiceJet passengers are entitled to make changes in their ticket at least five days prior to the date of departure instead of seven days. Whereas, AirAsia announced free rescheduling on all flights for bookings till May 15, 2021.

“The new offering allows passengers to modify tickets with one-time waiver of the charges…," “Additionally, the airline has also introduced special discounted price for an array of add-on services such as seats, ‘SpiceMax’ and ‘You1st’."

“Under the new offering, passengers booking direct domestic flight tickets from April 17, 2021 to May 10, 2021 can enjoy a one-time waiver on the change fee for the travel period between April 17, 2021 and May 15, 2021."

“Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer."

In a statement, the airline said that guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings and changes made till May 15, irrespective of the travel dates, without incurring any flight change fees.

“To ensure that its customers continue to have the greatest flexibility if their travel plans change with increased uncertainty and travel restrictions, the airline has extended this offer on its new website www.airasia.co.in as well as other major booking channels," it said.

The airline said that it left no stone unturned in adopting a multi-layered approach to offering safe and seamless travel for guests from booking to check-in and arrival.

All aircraft undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, while cabin disinfection takes place before each flight, it said.

