After Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan Gets a Modified Mercedes Benz V-class from DC Design

Popular automobile design and modification studio DC Design recently came back with a new brand name DC2. After modifying the interior of Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Toyota Innova Crysta the DC2’s next customized product is Hrithik Roshan’s Mercedes Benz V-class. Released in the Indian market last year, the V-class is a popular chauffeur-driven car. It has a 2-litre engine, compliant with the BS6 emission norms and the vehicle also generates a maximum power of 162 brake horsepower (bhp).

Pictures of the redesigned Mercedes Benz V-class were released by DC2. The cabin was seen to have retained the four-seats but the original seats have been now upgraded to electronically controlled luxury recliners, Cartoq reported. All the seats have been covered with white-coloured leather and diamond stitching. These recliners can now be controlled by panels on the armrest. Windows of the Mercedes Benz have been covered with wooden panels which can be retracted as well.

Also Watch:



The lighting in the car can be controlled according to will –from a bright hue to a dimmer setting. According to the pictures released, the ceiling of the vehicle has the reading lights installed as well as large lights to evenly illuminate all sections of the interior.

There is a mini-fridge in the car along with a retractable centre table. However, no screen was seen to have been installed inside the car.

Hrithik Roshan has one of the most luxurious cars to his name. Apart from the modified Mercedes Benz V-class, the actor is the proud owner of a Mercedes Benz S-class, Mercedes Maybach S650, Rolls Royce Ghost, Porsche Cayenne Turbo S and also some Mini Coopers, along with a Land Rover.