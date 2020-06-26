After Minister's Accusation, Pakistan Int'l Airlines to Ground Third of Its Pilots Over Fake Licences

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said that it will be grounding nearly 150 out of its 426 pilots, amid an inquiry that they hold "dubious" licences, a company spokesman said.

The decision by the country's national carrier comes at a time when an initial inquiry into a PIA plane crash was presented before the parliament by the country's aviation minister, who also highlighted irregularities at the national carrier.

Yesterday, Pakistan's Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan revealed in a preliminary report that 40 percent of the total active pilots in the country did not have a genuine license. He also accused the pilots of the crashed PIA flight 8303 of being not focused and overconfident during the landing. The country's aviation ministry also issued show-cause notices to 54 pilots out of which 9 pilots have confessed to having fake licenses.

The domestic flight PIA Airbus A320 from Lahore to Karachi crashed on May 22 near the Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of those aboard.

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the final report of the deadly clash will be presented in one year.

