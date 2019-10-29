Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

After Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Arrives in Tata Tigor Electric

Modi, also the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, would from now on use the electric vehicle to move around the capital city, his office said in a release.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Arrives in Tata Tigor Electric
Modi, also the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, would from now on use the electric vehicle to move around the capital city, his office said in a release.

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday drove in an electric car to participate in the launch of schemes of the state government's 'Jal-Jeevan- Hariyali' campaign that seeks to boost green cover and the water table in the state. Modi, also the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, would from now on use the electric vehicle to move around the capital city, his office said in a release.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in July drove down to the state Assembly in an electric car to attend the monsoon session of the House. The Bihar government has taken nine electric vehicles on lease from central government undertaking Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for five years, the statement said. The cars will be used by the state Assembly speaker, Legislative Council chairman and the chief secretary to spread awareness about using electric and CNG-run vehicles instead of petrol and diesel ones to protect the environment, it added.

Earlier in July, seeking to send out a message of environment preservation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the state assembly in an electric car. Speaking about the same, he had said "It is a pleasure travelling in this car. It is almost soundless and its design feels very comfortable while sitting inside".

(With Inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram