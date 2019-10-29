After Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Arrives in Tata Tigor Electric
Modi, also the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, would from now on use the electric vehicle to move around the capital city, his office said in a release.
After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday drove in an electric car to participate in the launch of schemes of the state government's 'Jal-Jeevan- Hariyali' campaign that seeks to boost green cover and the water table in the state. Modi, also the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, would from now on use the electric vehicle to move around the capital city, his office said in a release.
वायु प्रदूषण को कम करने तथा इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से आज इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन की सवारी शुरू करते हुए। pic.twitter.com/SFGIIi2kAQ— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 26, 2019
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in July drove down to the state Assembly in an electric car to attend the monsoon session of the House. The Bihar government has taken nine electric vehicles on lease from central government undertaking Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) for five years, the statement said. The cars will be used by the state Assembly speaker, Legislative Council chairman and the chief secretary to spread awareness about using electric and CNG-run vehicles instead of petrol and diesel ones to protect the environment, it added.
Earlier in July, seeking to send out a message of environment preservation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived at the state assembly in an electric car. Speaking about the same, he had said "It is a pleasure travelling in this car. It is almost soundless and its design feels very comfortable while sitting inside".
(With Inputs from PTI)
