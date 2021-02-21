News18 Logo

auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#IPL Auction#Tennis#Bitcoin
News18» News»Auto»After Noida, Gurugram to Soon Penalise Vehicles Displaying Caste Identities
1-MIN READ

After Noida, Gurugram to Soon Penalise Vehicles Displaying Caste Identities

Representative Image

Representative Image

The order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic (East) said that 'all vehicles displaying caste identities will be penalised'.

Vehicles displaying caste identities in Gurugram will now invite traffic police action, according to an official order. The order issued on Thursday by Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic (East) said that 'all vehicles displaying caste identities will be penalised'.

"As per the court directions, we have directed all the traffic officials to take action against vehicles displaying caste identities, especially on number plates," said the ACP.

"According to the traffic police, every 20th vehicle is found carrying such a sticker. So in compliance with the court orders, we will ensure action against such vehicle owners," he added.

Stickers on cars, motorcycles and other vehicles, exhibiting castes like Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Saini, Thakur and Raghav are used to assert social status.

Also Watch:

"Such stickers should not be pasted on the vehicle number plates. Necessary action will be initiated as per the traffic norms against those guilty of this offence," he added.

"First time the offending vehicles will be warned and if they again are found disobeying traffic norms. They will be fined," Kumar said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...