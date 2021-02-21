After Noida, Gurugram to Soon Penalise Vehicles Displaying Caste Identities

Vehicles displaying caste identities in Gurugram will now invite traffic police action, according to an official order. The order issued on Thursday by Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic (East) said that 'all vehicles displaying caste identities will be penalised'.

"As per the court directions, we have directed all the traffic officials to take action against vehicles displaying caste identities, especially on number plates," said the ACP.

"According to the traffic police, every 20th vehicle is found carrying such a sticker. So in compliance with the court orders, we will ensure action against such vehicle owners," he added.

Stickers on cars, motorcycles and other vehicles, exhibiting castes like Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin, Saini, Thakur and Raghav are used to assert social status.

"Such stickers should not be pasted on the vehicle number plates. Necessary action will be initiated as per the traffic norms against those guilty of this offence," he added.

"First time the offending vehicles will be warned and if they again are found disobeying traffic norms. They will be fined," Kumar said.