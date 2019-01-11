English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After PUBG, Mumbai Police Uses Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy To Promote Road Safety
Mumbai Police tweeted “When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy”.
Mumbai Police uses Gully Boy to spread awareness about wearing a helmet. Image altered by News18.com.
Mumbai Police is quite famous among the Twitteratis for their millennial approach to convey the message to the target audience. From PUBG mobile game to Ariana Grande's song, Mumbai Police is always on the top when it comes to using the latest trend to convey a message and this time around they have used a meme from the trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gully Boy to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a helmet. Mumbai Police tweeted “When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy” along with the meme. You can see the tweet below.
The tweet instantly went viral and was appreciated by the Twitteratis who in reply to that tweet shared more memes to support the initiative by Mumbai Police. Excel Entertainment, the production house that made Gully Boy, also shared a scene from the trailer to spread awareness about the seat belts.
A few weeks back, Mumbai Police used PUBG mobile game to promote helmet necessity for riders.
When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019
Roses are red, Violets are blue, seat belts are a must, we should rap about it too. #RoadSafety @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/fHcru148MM— Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) January 10, 2019
Care so much for your head in your virtual life and not in real? Not the best game plan! No area may be safe without a helmet, so you must wear one #SafetyFirst #WearAHelmet pic.twitter.com/sZIduSkz5D— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2018
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
