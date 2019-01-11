English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

After PUBG, Mumbai Police Uses Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy To Promote Road Safety

Mumbai Police tweeted “When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy”.

Ayushmann Chawla | News18.comAyushmannChawla

Updated:January 11, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
Mumbai Police uses Gully Boy to spread awareness about wearing a helmet. Image altered by News18.com.
Mumbai Police is quite famous among the Twitteratis for their millennial approach to convey the message to the target audience. From PUBG mobile game to Ariana Grande's song, Mumbai Police is always on the top when it comes to using the latest trend to convey a message and this time around they have used a meme from the trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gully Boy to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a helmet. Mumbai Police tweeted “When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy” along with the meme. You can see the tweet below.




The tweet instantly went viral and was appreciated by the Twitteratis who in reply to that tweet shared more memes to support the initiative by Mumbai Police. Excel Entertainment, the production house that made Gully Boy, also shared a scene from the trailer to spread awareness about the seat belts.




A few weeks back, Mumbai Police used PUBG mobile game to promote helmet necessity for riders.



| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
