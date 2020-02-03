Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

After Seven Decades Frankfurt to no Longer Host IAA Motor Show

A run of about 70 years of the IAA being set in Frankfurt has officially come to an end, and though the IAA conference will continue to live on, the days of it being the Frankfurt Motor Show are over.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Seven Decades Frankfurt to no Longer Host IAA Motor Show
Frankfurt Motor Show. (Image source: AFP Relaxnews)

Despite hosting the world's biggest automobile show for decades, Frankfurt will no longer be the venue for the International Motor Show, according to the show's organizing group, Verband der Automobilindustrie.

In recent years, the number of visitors attending car shows has been on the decline; not even the world's biggest conference -- the Frankfurt Motor Show (also known as the International Motor Show or the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung) -- is safe from the public's increasing disinterest in the automotive industry.

In fact, after about a 30% drop in attendance in 2019 compared with 2017, the show's organizing body, Verband der Automobilindustrie, announced that Frankfurt will no longer host the conference. Last year's show saw only about 550,000 visitors while 810,000 attendees were present in 2017, and 931,000 in 2015.

Instead, the biennial conference will be moved to a new location in an attempt to draw in more visitors. After deliberating between seven cities, the organization narrowed down the options to Berlin, Hamburg and Munich with a "decision on the city in which the IAA will take place from 2021" to be announced in upcoming weeks.

A run of about 70 years of the IAA being set in Frankfurt has officially come to an end, and though the IAA conference will continue to live on, the days of it being the Frankfurt Motor Show are over.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram