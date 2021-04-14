After Staria, Hyundai Is Now Working on Custo MPV; Spy Images Surface Online Ahead of Launch

The pictures of South Korean automobile giant Hyundai's upcoming Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) Custo have surfaced online ahead of its launch. The 2021 Hyundai Custo is speculated to be rolled out in China first and is expected to feature a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Hyundai will target the lucrative car market of China by introducing this spacious vehicle.

As per gaadiwaadi.com, the vehicle by the name Custo has been sighted a few times during its test run and now the images of the MPV have appeared on the internet. The leaked pictures fetch a comprehensive detail of the 2021 Hyundai Custo.

Hyundai Custo MPV

The front of the vehicle features LED headlamps that align with the cascading radiator grille. It also sports vertical fog lamps embellished with a chrome design while on the sides, Hyundai has embedded sliding doors on the rear offering a distinctive design to the vehicle.

The leaked picture details two alloy wheel models of the vehicle with one showcasing a premium diamond-cut dual-tone version which could be offered as the flagship version of the vehicle while the other picture demonstrates a vehicle with a conventional design.

On the rear-end, the car features wraparound LED taillamps which integrate via a red stripe running through the tailgate and the Hyundai badging is present right under the stripe. A second leaked image of the vehicle appears to be of a different version with the area near the stripe being blackened out.

Hyundai also has made use of large plastic cladding on the wheel arches of the MPV which leaves us with an impression of the vehicle having tiny wheels. The leaked picture details two alloy wheel models of the vehicle with one showcasing a premium diamond-cut dual-tone version which could be offered as the flagship version of the vehicle while the other picture demonstrates a vehicle with a conventional design.

Hyundai has also unveiled its Staria MPV which comes with a package of luxury and a futuristic design. As per the South Korean company, the vehicle's design draws inspiration from spaceships. Talking about the interiors of the vehicle then the top end of its front console features a virtual instrument cluster with a large 10.25-inch infotainment screen nestled on the right side of the driver.

