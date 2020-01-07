Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

After Tesla Roadster, Musk Could Send a Cybertruck to Mars

Tesla's Cybertruck, inspired by James Bond's Lotus Espirit S1, has six seats, armoured glass, and ultra-strong panels made of alloys used in a spacecraft.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Tesla Roadster, Musk Could Send a Cybertruck to Mars
Tesla Cybertruck.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again hinted that his company might once again team up to send the latest 'Cybertruck' into space and could be headed to the Red Planet.

On Sunday, a Twitter user @C3LT_Games asked, will Starship have a Cybertruck on board during the 2022 cargo mission to Mars and Musk wittingly replied with a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

This is not the first time that Multi-billionaire tech mogul Musk has shown his willingness for the same.

Last month in another conversation on Twitter gave the same signal when a Twitter user asked Musk if the next Falcon Heavy will carry a Cybertruck, to which Musk responded "Maybe on Starship? It's def got the payload capacity"

According to Teslarati, the Cybertruck has also been likened to NASA's Mars Concept Rover unveiled in 2017. If the Cybertruck has been designed to play another role is not a far possibility since these electric vehicles can run on Mars since they don't need oxygen like internal combustion engines.

In February 2018, SpaceX launched its reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle -- Falcon Heavy for the first time along with a cherry-red Tesla Roadster with a mannequin called "Starman" behind the wheel.

Coming back to Cybertruck, it is inspired by "Lotus Esprit S1" from the Bond film "The Spy Who Loved Me".

The truck will come in three versions with 250 miles, 300 miles and 500 miles of range, respectively.

The base version of the truck will start at $39,900, while the prices for the top end Tri Motor All-Wheel-Drive version of the Cybertruck start at $69,900.

The most expensive version of the truck, the Tri Motor AWDrive, will be able to carry 3,500 pounds, tow up to 14,000 pounds and go from zero to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

It comes with six seats and features armoured glass and ultra-strong panels that are made of the same alloys found on spacecraft.

Additionally, using an adaptive air-suspension system, drivers will also be able to adjust the ride height of the truck, for when they are on the highway or off-road.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram