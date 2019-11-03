After the Pulsar 180, Here are a TVS Apache and Hero Karizma Modified to be a Suzuki Hayabusa

Quantifying India’s affection for the Suzuki GSX 1300 R or popularly known as the Hayabusa will indubitably take you to your wit’s end. But not everyone who fancies it has the buck to get one. Hence, what’s the nearest run-around? Modification, of course.

Vampvideo who has earlier been popular for modifying the Pulsar 180 into a Suzuki Hayabusa recently uploaded a new video in which he modified both a TVS Apache RTR and a Hero Karizma into the Peregrine Falcon from Japan. A fleeting glimpse of the bike will not let one question that this is actually a motorcycle that displaces less than 250cc.

Both the bikes gets the exact same kid with the split headlight setup just as the original Hayabusa. Both the bikes get custom fairing seats and a modified chassis to make it as long as the original bike. The video also suggests that the exhaust on the replica are custom-made and the note can be tuned according to the preference of the buyer. However, in spite of the change, it still sounds like a single-cylinder that it is underneath.

The modification can be done at Rs 1.6 lakh where the customer has to give the donor bike. The video also claims that except for Royal Enfield or any other cruisers in the market, the modification can be pretty much done on any motorcycle.

