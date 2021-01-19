Agra Mayor Seeks 12-Hour Ban on Expressways Connecting Agra Due to Worsening Weather Conditions

The Mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a 12-hour ban on travel on the expressways connecting Agra.

The Mayor said that due to the prevailing weather conditions and dense fog, accidents were taking place on the expressways at an alarming frequency, causing loss of life and property.

He demanded that the traffic movement should be prohibited on the expressways connecting Agra from 8 p.m to 8 a.m.

"With the temperature dropping and visibility decreasing on the roads because of fog, there have been many road accidents, especially on the expressways, including the 165- kilometre Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with Noida, and the 302-kilometre Agra-Lucknow Expressway," Jain said.

"Traffic should be prohibited on both the expressways from 8 p.m to 8 a.m so that accidents and loss of life at night, including those because of fog, could be controlled. Dense fog is leading to a pile-up of vehicles. Relief work, too, takes much time during fog. Because of the foggy weather, traffic should not be allowed on the expressways at night," he said.

Dense fog on Sunday morning had claimed the life of a driver of a bus which rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Three passengers were injured in the accident.

On January 14, a bus passenger was killed after dense fog led to a pile-up of vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway.

Earlier, on January 3, two people, including a driver, were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. It was feared that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel as the sleeper bus rammed into a truck around 1 a.m.

On January 1, a bride was charred to death in an accident while she was returning in a vehicle with her husband after offering prayers in Mathura.

On December 22, five people died after their car collided with a truck near a toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway.