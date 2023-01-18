Ahead Of Ajmer Urs, Pilgrims to Get Two New Special Trains; Full Schedule

Ajmer Urs is around the corner and pilgrims are arriving from across the world in large numbers. The maximum pressure of the URs is on public transport such as trains. Considering the large number of pilgrims travelling to Ajmer, Northwestern Railway has decided to operate 2 new special trains. Four special trains were already announced by the railways and now a total of 6 will be operating to handle the increased number of passengers. Pilgrims will have a higher chance of seat reservations, and this will improve their convenience of travelling back and forth from the Urs.

According to the railway management, train number 09653 Ajmer – Bareilly Urs Special Rail will leave Ajmer on January 27 at 6.15 pm and reach Bareilly at 9 pm on Saturday, January 28. The Bareilly – Ajmer Urs Special train with number 09654 will leave Bareilly on January 28 at noon and each Ajmer at 2.50 pm the next day. The train will halt at Madar, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Delhi and Moradabad junctions.

Train No. 09651 Madar – Bhopal Urs Special train will depart from Madar at 06.25 am on January 29 and reach Bhopal at 08.20 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number 09652 Bhopal – Madar Urs special train will leave Bhopal at 9.05 pm on January 29 and reach Madar at 12.35 pm on Monday, January 31. This train will halt at Ajmer, Nasirabad, Bijainagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain stations.

Both the trains will only be doing single trips each and the people of the 15 cities in total will be able to avail of the facility. The 6 special trains in total will be a big relief for both the Railways in terms of passenger management and pilgrims in terms of seat availability.

If you are planning to visit Ajmer Urs or know someone who wants, this announcement is important, and it is time to book tickets before they get booked.

Read all the Latest Auto News here