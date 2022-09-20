Ahead of Festive Season, Duration of These Trains Extended; Details Inside

To make travel seamless, give the best facilities to passengers, and meet the travel demand during the upcoming festival season, the railways extended the trips of two pairs of Summer Special Trains on the same composition, timings, and route informed Senior Divisional Commercial Manager/Public Relations Officer-Kota Rohit Malviya.

The railway administration has decided to extend the trips of bi-Weekly Special train number 09005/09006 between Bandra terminal and Izzatnagar via Kota and Weekly Special train number 09005/09006 between Mumbai and Kathgodam.

The proposed period for these trains has been extended:

1. Train No. 09005 Bandra (T) – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special, which was notified up to September 30, has been extended to November 27. It will depart from Bandra Terminus for Izzatnagar every Friday/Sunday.

2. Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar- Bandra (T) Bi-Weekly Special, which was notified up to October 1, has been extended till November 28. It will depart from Izzatnagar to Bandra Terminus every Saturday/Monday.

3. Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central – Kathgodam Weekly Special, which was notified up to September 28, has been extended till November 23. It will leave Mumbai for Kathgodam every Wednesday.

4. Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Weekly Special, which was notified up to September 29, has been extended till November 24. It will begin its journey from Kathgodam to reach Mumbai every Thursday.

According to railway officials, train number 09005/09006 will halt at Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, and Bayana stations of the Kota division in both directions.

Similarly, train number 09075/09076 will stop at Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, and Bharatpur stations of the Kota Division on both journeys.

