To control the rush during the Holi festival of Holi, Indian Railways has resumed the services of some special trains. These special trains will commute to Bihar from stations like Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Bokaro Chittaranjan, and Madhupur in Jharkhand. These trains will bring relief to passengers planning to travel to Bihar on the festival of colours. Passengers are advised to take note of these special trains and make their travel plans accordingly.

Train number 08127/08128 — Shalimar- Jayanagar- Shalimar Holi special — will run from Shalimar to Jaynagar on March 6. It will leave for Shalimar from Jaynagar on March 7. The bookings for this special train have started. Apart from the general bogie, it includes sleeper, Third AC, and second AC coaches. Passengers can book their tickets online via the IRCTC application or can visit any regional railway ticket centre.

As per the schedule of the train, on March 6 the train will leave at 2:50 pm to reach Jaynagar station. The special train will leave for Santragachi via Kharagpur and reach Tatanagar at 6:35 pm, Muri at 11:35 pm, Bokaro at 10:35 am and Chandrapur at 11:28 pm. Through stations like Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Sakri, and Madhubani, it will reach Jaynagar at 11.25 pm.

On March 7 at 7.30 p.m., this train will depart from Jaynagar. Through stations like Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, and Barakar, it will arrive in Dhanbad at 5.55 am and depart from Chandrapura at 7:05 p.m. It will Shalimar at 4 p.m.

On March 4 and 10, Train No. 09817/09818 Kota-Danapur-Kota Holi Special Train will depart from Kota Station at 09:50 and arrive at Danapur Station at 08:45. Danapur-Kota special train number 09818 will leave Danapur station at 11:30 PM and arrive at Kota station at Noon.

