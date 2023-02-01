As the festival of Holi is around the corner and keeping in view the inconvenience the passengers face during this time, the run of Secunderabad-Patna, Hyderabad-Patna and Patna-Secunderabad trains, being operated via Gaya, Koderma, Bokaro, Ranchi and Bilaspur, has been extended by the South Central Railway (SCR).

Now, these three trains will run until March this year. Hajipur Zone’s Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) Virendra Kumar said that this decision to extend the run of special trains has been taken based on the positive response of the passengers. These trains will run until March and there will be no inconvenience to the passengers in travelling from and to Bihar during Holi, he added.

Let us tell you that lakhs of people of Bihar return to their villages from other states during Holi. Due to the non-availability of seats on the train or the non-availability of confirmed tickets, they have to face a lot of trouble during the journey. With the extension, it will be easier for such passengers to reach their homes. The three trains are:

Patna-Secunderabad (03253): This special train operates between Patna and Secunderabad, every Monday and Wednesday. Increasing its operations by 17 trips, it has now been decided to run this train from February 1 to March 29.

Secunderabad- Patna (07256): This train is operated between Secunderabad and Patna once a week every Friday. Increasing its operations by nine rounds, it has now been decided to run it from February 3 to March 31.

Hyderabad- Patna (07255): This special train is operated between Hyderabad and Patna, every Wednesday, once a week. Increasing its operations to a total of eight rounds, it will now be run from February 8 to March 29.

Read all the Latest Auto News here