Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the implementation of the New Brand Design and Logo across all its 150 dealerships in the country. Following the phase-wise approach, Volkswagen has already implemented 30 touchpoints in phase I and plans to complete the remaining touchpoints in a phased-wise manner in the year 2021. Additionally, as a part of this strategy, the brand will also provide behavioural training to its entire staff, including frontline personnel like salesmen and service advisors, to make them more customer-oriented. As per the company, with the implementation of the new brand design, Volkswagen aims to make its dealerships more human, attractive and emotional.

With digitisation at its focus, Volkswagen has also introduced “Sarvottam 2.0” program, with an intent to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience that’s digitally enabled. These changes come as the lead up to the launch of the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360-degree customer experience, that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers.”

Also Watch:

Globally, Volkswagen has been making big changes. Croatia’s electric supercar maker Rimac, which started in a garage a decade ago, is taking over the iconic French manufacturer Bugatti in a deal that is reported to be worth millions of euros. The Croatian car producer Rimac Automobili said Germanys Volkswagen Group, including the Porsche division which owns a majority stake in Bugatti, plans to create a new joint venture. The new company will be called Bugatti-Rimac. Porsche will own 45% of Bugatti-Rimac while Rimac Automobili will hold the remaining 55% stake, according to Croatian media reports. The financial details of the deal were not published. Bugattis will continue to be assembled in eastern France, where the company was established in 1909. The vehicles will use engines developed and made in Croatia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here