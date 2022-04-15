Ahmedabad Airport Runway Recarpeting Work Completed Ahead of Schedule

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the operator of Ahmedabad international airport, on Thursday said that it has completed the recarpeting work on the 3.5-km runway in 75 days, much ahead of the scheduled time. This duration is an all-time best among brownfield runways in India, the airport operator said in a release.

AAHL took over the management of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad in November 2020. The challenge of runway recarpeting without impacting the operations of scheduled flights was tackled by using only nine hours of NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) daily. During the 75 days it took to complete the project, SVPIA kept the runway open daily for 160 flights on an average during the remaining 15 hours of the day, AAHL said.

The project was earlier planned for 200 working days starting from November 10, 2021. However, to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the target was reset at 90 days by increasing the resources. Subsequently, the team completed the work in just 75 days, it said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the SVP International Airport used to handle over 200 flights daily.

