Ahmedabad Airport Shuts Flight Operations Till May 18 in Light of Cyclone Tauktae

Ahmedabad Airport authorities have announced that it will shut operations from 7pm on May 17 to 5am on May 18 in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. In Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which had earlier decided to keep all operations shut till 4 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, has now extended the closure period to 6 pm. As the result of the cyclone alert, the closure of the operations at the airport has now been further extended till 1800 hours (6pm) on May 17, CSMIA said in its latest operations update.

After announcing the suspension of all flight service at the facility from 11 am to 2 pm, initially, the private airport later extended it to 4 pm. Further, three city-bound flights operated by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were diverted due to the closure of all services at the city airport. A city-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Hyderabad and a SpiceJet flight to Surat, while one IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow, as per CSMIA.

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday as the “very severe cyclonic storm” Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis, officials said. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rain and wind speed upto 120 kmph over the next few hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the afternoon.

