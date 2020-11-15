AI, ML and (IoT) Holds Key to Future, Increased Road Safety: Nivruti Rai, Intel| Interview

Vehicles today are increasingly becoming safer and connected thanks to various technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT). The marriage of a vehicle's mechanicals with such high-end electronics is all thanks to companies like Intel, who are working hard to make today's vehicle tomorrow's people mover. We got in touch with Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India and Vice President - Data Platforms Group, Intel Corporation to discuss the technology of today and tomorrow and how India fits in the Intel's scheme of things. Here's our conversation:

What is the future of smart mobility and navigation in India?

Today, we are rapidly moving towards a world of shared and self-driving cars and technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) hold the key to a new future of value for the automotive industry. While popular attention is focused on the use of AI in autonomous cars, the industry is also working on AI applications that extend far beyond – engineering, production, supply chain, customer experience, and mobility services, among others.

AI and ML are also helping with keeping us safe and connected. The adoption of AI across sectors is already having a profound impact on the way citizens interact with each other and respond to everyday challenges. When it comes to smart mobility in India, the proliferation of AI is imperative to solving problems in the transportation sector. From monitoring traffic patterns to reducing road accidents and optimizing new ways to minimize emissions, AI can enable safer, more reliable, efficient, and cleaner transport.

Is India ready for future mobility?

We believe India has the opportunity to lead this AI revolution in mobility. We have some of the most unique traffic patterns and safety challenges in the world; and robust datasets and solutions customized to India have the potential to scale as they factor in a really diverse set of road conditions.

Intel’s role in the area of road safety and smart mobility?

As India continues its transformation, adoption of technology-led innovation is critical to addressing the country’s societal challenges in areas like mobility. India sees 17 deaths due to road accidents every hour and the majority of those impacted are young people. The two primary causes of these accidents are either human error where drivers are breaking the rules and driving irresponsibly, or poor infrastructure and road conditions.

We at Intel believe that AI can be significantly leveraged in reducing road accidents and fatalities in the country. For the last couple of years, we have been working towards advancing research and innovation in AI for smart mobility. The targeted outcome is to enable the innovation and research community to align with the Vision Zero goal of the government to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the country.

Intel and the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) collaborated to build the world’s first open dataset of driving conditions in India. With the open dataset, startups, academia, government and industry can work on enabling road safety, improved infrastructure, driver assistance systems, collision avoidance and better driving behavior. In addition to helping researchers develop algorithms for the unique Indian road conditions, this dataset is also providing an opportunity for the global research community to investigate emerging AI concepts and benchmark their solutions.

To deepen this work in the smart mobility domain, we recently launched an applied AI research center called INAI in collaboration with IIIT-H, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and the Government of Telangana. The center is looking to build on these existing datasets and advance research in the area of road safety with the aim of using AI to reduce road accidents and fatalities in the country.

Can you elaborate on Intel’s AI vision?

AI and data analytics are the defining workloads of the coming decade. Harnessing the power of AI to improve business outcomes requires a broad mix of technology – hardware and software. Intel’s AI strategy is to provide customers with solutions to fit every power level and performance need – from the intelligent edge to the data center. Intel is committed to deliver the technology foundation for AI through a range of solutions spanning CPU, FPGA, GPU, VPU, and purpose-built AI accelerators. With a mix of architectures and a unified programming environment, Intel can help customers optimize solutions for different design points and objectives as they process increasingly unstructured and complex AI workloads from the edge to the cloud.

Customers have deployed Intel AI solutions across the device spectrum to both on-premise data centers and within hyperscale public cloud infrastructure. We are proud to be the backbone of compute and continue to bring innovation and technology to make our customers more effective with their AI deployments. In India, our goal is to accelerate AI by working with the industry, academia, and government to develop fast emerging use cases. The vision is to help build a workforce of Indian innovators and entrepreneurs who, with the right resources at their disposal, will further accelerate the onset of technologies such as AI and ML.