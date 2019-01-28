English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aim Should Be to Export 25 Percent of Production: Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa
When asked about Baleno shipments to Japan, Ayukawa said exports of the premium hatchback have come down due to a variety of reasons including intense competition in the market.
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) should aim for up to 25 per cent of its production to be exported although it expects overseas shipments to touch 2 lakh units by 2020, according to company MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa. The company's total production combined with that of parent Suzuki will cross 2 million units by 2020 when the third unit in Gujarat goes on-stream, and MSI will seek to enter new markets to enhance its exports leveraging on vehicles that will be produced here to meet India's upcoming stricter safety and emission norms.
"We expect the exports to be at least 10 per cent of the total production. If it becomes 2 million capacity we are expecting export of 2 lakh units. If opportunity increases we will further try to enhance it. Ideally, 20-25 per cent of the production should be exports," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told PTI in an interview. The company, which has been exporting to markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa, Uruguay and Nepal, is also looking at models which could be shipped to developed markets like Europe and Japan.
"We are studying other products (other then Baleno which the company ships to Japan) which could be exported to Japan as well as other markets. There is a need to develop left-hand markets as well along with right-hand ones," Ayukawa said. In 2017-18, MSI exported 1,26,074 units, while in the current fiscal (April to December), the company has already shipped over 81,000 units.
When asked about Baleno shipments to Japan, Ayukawa said exports of the premium hatchback have come down due to a variety of reasons including intense competition in the market. Besides, lack of four-wheel drive system in the model has also impacted its uptake in the Japanese market, Ayukawa said. The model, exclusively manufactured in India, is the first car from MSI's stable to be exported from India to Japan.
