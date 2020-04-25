AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is UAE's Newest Airline Operator, JV Between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will be a joint venture between United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Air Arabia. (Reuters)

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will be a joint venture between United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Air Arabia. (Reuters)

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will become the UAE's fifth airline after discount carrier Flydubai, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Sharjah-based Air Arabia.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Share this:

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, has received its air operating license on Thursday. The launch of operations, which had been planned for this quarter, will depend on market conditions, it said in a statement.

The announcement comes despite the COVID-19 crisis brings global aviation to an absolute halt. The aviation industry is grappling with the worst crisis in its history as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out air travel demand as many countries have shut down their borders.

Governments around the world have also imposed tight travel restrictions while others suspended passenger flights in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus over the last few months and it is unclear on when those restrictions will be lifted. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will become the UAE's fifth airline after discount carrier Flydubai, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Sharjah-based Air Arabia.

With Inputs from Reuters

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,668

    +753*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,506

    +1,054*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,063

    +249*  

  • Total DEATHS

    775

    +52*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres