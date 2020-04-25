Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is UAE's Newest Airline Operator, JV Between Etihad Airways and Air Arabia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between United Arab Emirates carriers Etihad Airways and Air Arabia, has received its air operating license on Thursday. The launch of operations, which had been planned for this quarter, will depend on market conditions, it said in a statement.

The announcement comes despite the COVID-19 crisis brings global aviation to an absolute halt. The aviation industry is grappling with the worst crisis in its history as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out air travel demand as many countries have shut down their borders.

Governments around the world have also imposed tight travel restrictions while others suspended passenger flights in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus over the last few months and it is unclear on when those restrictions will be lifted. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will become the UAE's fifth airline after discount carrier Flydubai, Emirates, Etihad Airways and Sharjah-based Air Arabia.

With Inputs from Reuters

