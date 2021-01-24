Air Arabia Offering One-Way International Flight Tickets to Sharjah at Just Rs 5,960

Sharjah carrier Air Arabia is offering flight tickets to India for as low as Dh300 one-way all-inclusive.

The discounted fares come at a time when forecasts for the rebounding of UAE's travel and tourism sector continue to strengthen, the Khaleej Times reported.

The airline also recently announced a free global Covid-19 cover for all passengers travelling on its flights from Sharjah.

This cover is automatically included with the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Valid for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary, it also includes medical expenses and quarantine costs.

Travellers can avail of the discounted fares by visiting airarabia.com

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July. India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

(With inputs from agencies)