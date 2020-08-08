Air Asia Flight to Mumbai Aborts Take-off as it Hits a Bird at Ranchi Airport, Passengers Safe

A flight has had to abort its take-off procedure at the Ranchi Airport. The flight in question is an Air Asia flight (i5-632) which was Mumbai bound and it had to abort the take-off due to a bird-hit. The Airport officials have informed that all passengers are safe. The flight has currently been grounded and a major accident has been averted.

This comes after at least 19 people, including both pilots, were killed after an Air India Express plane with more than 190 onboard skidded off the runway on Friday at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode in Kerala. Officials said 16 of the 172 injured are in a critical condition.

The plane, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indian nationals from overseas during the coronavirus lockdown, skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 35-feet deep valley, breaking into two portions.