1-min read

Air Asia to Launch Tripura Flights From October End

After introducing flights from Guwahati and Imphal, Air Asia has got DGCA approval and will now join IndiGo and Air India in operating flights along the Tripura route.

IANS

Updated:September 20, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
Air Asia to Launch Tripura Flights From October End
Image for Representation (IANS)
Loading...

After introducing flights from Guwahati (Assam) and Imphal (Manipur), low-cost carrier Air Asia will start operations from another northeastern state, Agartala (Tripura), from next month, an AAI official said on September 18. "The Bengaluru-headquartered Air Asia got the initial approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to operate few flights from Tripura capital Agartala connecting Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and other cities of India," an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official told IANS, refusing to disclose his identity.

He said Air Asia is likely to start operations from the fourth week of October and the preliminary work, including recruitment of supporting and ground staff, has been completed. The budget airline has been currently operating flights from Guwahati and Imphal. Talking to IANS, AAI Director Vipin Kant Seth confirmed Air Asia's operation from Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, the second busiest airport in northeast India after Guwahati international airport.

Budget airline IndiGo recently launched daily direct flights on the Agartala-New Delhi-Agartala route, facilitating passengers from the northeastern state to go to Delhi without any stopover in Kolkata and Guwahati. Currently, IndiGo and Air India are serving the Agartala route. They operate direct flights between Agartala and Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati and Imphal.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Transport and Tourism Minister Pranajit Singh Roy and the state's Members of Parliament have written several letters to the Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Minister to increase the flights to and from Agartala.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
